Advertisement

Lexington pediatrician’s office prepares to roll out vaccine for younger kids

Children five and older could soon be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Children five and older could soon be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.(10/11 NOW)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The FDA has approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11. If the CDC grants approval, the vaccine could be available as soon as next week.

RELATED: COVID vaccine for younger kids already being packed, shipped

Doctors at Pediatric & Adolescent Associates in Lexington are already thinking through logistics.

“You got to get the phones open so patients can call in and schedule,” said Dr. Katrina Hood. “We got to get the staff there to take care of it.”

Dr. Hood says when the FDA gave the green light on Friday, their office was flooded with phone calls from parents wanting to bring their children in to get vaccinated. Health experts say the Pfizer vaccine for children will be a smaller dose than the one for adults and adolescents.

“It’ll be one-third that dose,” said Dr. Hood. “So, they’ll be getting smaller amounts which is good for our side effect profile.”

Reaction to the vaccine is mixed.

“I think everybody should get it. I got it,” said Sherie Lawrence.

“Safety for my children is more important than my own safety. If I’m not going to do it, then I wouldn’t force my kids to do it either,” said Kayla Williams.

Dr. Hood says if you have any questions about the Pfizer vaccine for children, contact your pediatrician.

The CDC must give the final approval before the Pfizer vaccine for children hits shelves. The CDC an advisory committee meeting Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergio Villarados and his family.
Family of Lexington teen killed in shooting and crash speak out, seek justice for son
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
Caring Costumes, a Lexington organization dedicated to donating Halloween costumes to those in...
‘Who would take costumes?’ Halloween ensembles stolen from Lexington organization
Robert Poole, of Burlington, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to five counts of promoting human...
NKY attorney accepts plea deal in human trafficking, sex crimes case
A finding was that the benefits of vaccination appear greater among those who got Moderna than...
Lexington doctor weighs in on findings of latest CDC study

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.
Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians to get booster shot
The interior of a hospital.
COVID-related hospital bills on the rise as insurance policies change during pandemic
Pulaski County dropped their mandate on Monday. The Friday before Halloween, many students at...
More Kentucky school districts choosing to end mask mandates
In the 5- to 11-year-old age group, there have been over 8,300 reported hospitalizations due to...
Answers to COVID vaccine FAQs as officials close in on shots for kids 5 to 11