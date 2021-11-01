Advertisement

McKinney, Nations earn ASUN weekly honors

McKinney threw for 218 yards and three scores against Lamar.
Eastern Kentucky quarterback Parker McKinney (18) attempts a pass during the first half of an...
Eastern Kentucky quarterback Parker McKinney (18) attempts a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky quarterback Parker McKinney has been named ASUN Offensive Player of the Week.

In Saturday’s 42-10 win against Lamar, McKinney set a season high for completion percentage and touchdowns, going 15/20 for 218 yards and three scores. He also rushed for 57 yards in the win.

This is his third ASUN Offensive Player of the Week honor this season. McKinney passed Allan Holland on EKU’s career passing yardage list and moved past Lorenzo Field and Ernie House on the school’s career touchdowns list. He’s now thrown for 4,865 yard and 34 touchdowns in his Colonel career.

His teammate Patrick Nations was named the ASUN Special Teams Player of the Week. Nations was a perfect 6-6 on his extra-point attempts and limited Lamar to just one kickoff return.

The Colonels (6-2) have won five straight games and visit Stephen F. Austin Saturday at 5:00.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergio Villarados and his family.
Family of Lexington teen killed in shooting and crash speak out, seek justice for son
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
Caring Costumes, a Lexington organization dedicated to donating Halloween costumes to those in...
‘Who would take costumes?’ Halloween ensembles stolen from Lexington organization
Robert Poole, of Burlington, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to five counts of promoting human...
NKY attorney accepts plea deal in human trafficking, sex crimes case
A finding was that the benefits of vaccination appear greater among those who got Moderna than...
Lexington doctor weighs in on findings of latest CDC study

Latest News

Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard (70) blocks Mississippi State defensive end Aaron Odom...
Stoops confident his leaders will get Kentucky to bounce back
Kentucky wide receiver Josh Ali (6) catches a pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kentucky’s November 13 road game at Vanderbilt set for 7:00
Jose M. Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
Kentucky wide receiver Josh Ali (6) runs back a 74-yard punt for a touchdown against...
Kentucky drops six spots to No. 18 in AP Top 25