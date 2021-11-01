McKinney, Nations earn ASUN weekly honors

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky quarterback Parker McKinney has been named ASUN Offensive Player of the Week.

In Saturday’s 42-10 win against Lamar, McKinney set a season high for completion percentage and touchdowns, going 15/20 for 218 yards and three scores. He also rushed for 57 yards in the win.

This is his third ASUN Offensive Player of the Week honor this season. McKinney passed Allan Holland on EKU’s career passing yardage list and moved past Lorenzo Field and Ernie House on the school’s career touchdowns list. He’s now thrown for 4,865 yard and 34 touchdowns in his Colonel career.

His teammate Patrick Nations was named the ASUN Special Teams Player of the Week. Nations was a perfect 6-6 on his extra-point attempts and limited Lamar to just one kickoff return.

The Colonels (6-2) have won five straight games and visit Stephen F. Austin Saturday at 5:00.

