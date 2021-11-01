Advertisement

Officials: Threat made at Hazard High School

By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard High School officials said a ‘credible threat’ was made Monday at Hazard High School.

School leaders said they acted quickly to alert police and put all of their proper precautions in place.

After consultation with police, students will dismiss at their normal time.

“The safety of our kids comes first, and we will work closely with officials to ensure that,” a news release said.

School is scheduled as normal on Tuesday.

