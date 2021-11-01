Stoops confident his leaders will get Kentucky to bounce back

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nothing went right for Kentucky in Saturday’s 31-17 loss at Mississippi State.

The Wildcats (6-2, 4-2) turned it over four times and the Bulldogs doubled them up in total offense and time of possession.

Losers of two straight games, No. 18 Kentucky welcomes Tennessee to town with the chance to bounce back. They will be favored in their four remaining regular season games (UT, Vanderbilt, New Mexico State and Louisville) and a 10-2 season is on the table.

If Kentucky wants to respond against the Volunteers in front of a sold out crowd at Kroger Field, its leaders better step up.

“I have a lot of confidence in the leadership of this team, and we’ll respond back,” said Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops. “There is no reason to feel sorry for ourselves, take a good look around the league. Take a good look around the standings. This league is brutal, nobody is going to feel sorry for you. There’s not too many other teams in the league with much better records than us. We all know there’s one or two that are absolutely elite. The rest of us are scrapping.”

Saturday’s SEC showdown is set for 7:00 on ESPN2.

