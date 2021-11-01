Advertisement

Two arrested after man rides car hood while going 80mph

Offers said the car travelled over nine miles.
Whipple and Bennett
(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were arrested Sunday night after officers found a man holding onto a car’s hood while the driver travelled at 80 miles per hour, a report from the Knoxville Police Department said.

Officers responded to a domestic assault call early Sunday morning at the I-40 ramp at Sutherland Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a gold sedan driving while Dylan Bennett, 29, held on to the hood. A woman, identified as Chamcelyn Whipple, was reportedly driving the car.

The two told officers that they were at Chatterbox on Alcoa Highway when they got into an argument. Bennett told officers that Whipple was intoxicated and he was trying to keep her from leaving, the report said.

Whipple told officers she was assaulted by Bennett, who was separated from her.

Officers reconstructed the route the two took and reported that they must have travelled over nine miles, or a 16-minute drive.

The two were arrested, Bennett was charged with aggravated assault and Whipple with reckless endangerment.

