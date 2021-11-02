Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Cold Start To November

TEMPS
TEMPS(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front continues to work across the state allowing much colder temps to set up shop around here for the next several days. This is kicking off what is likely to be a colder than normal month and that should flow right into a colder than normal start to the traditional winter season.

Temps this afternoon range from the middle 40s to lower 50s depending on where you are. Gusty winds will certainly add more of a chill to the air.

The numbers from this point are solidly below normal through the upcoming weekend. Highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s may not sound “cold” by the middle of winter standards, but normal highs right now are still in the 60-65 degree range across the state.

The system coming in by Thursday continues to look like it stays largely to our south, but it may get close enough to the southeastern corner of the state to produce a little rain or mixed rain and snow for a time.

The pattern remains calm this weekend into early next week.

