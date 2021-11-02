Advertisement

Family, friends rally outside courthouse to demand justice for Lexington teen killed in shooting

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sergio Villarados was shot and killed last week.

Police found his body inside a vehicle that flipped on Price Road. They say he died from a gunshot wound. A 19-year-old woman was also in the car. She was also shot, but survived.

Tuesday morning, the 17-year-old’s family and friends gathered in front of the Fayette County Courthouse saying, “Queremos Justicia! Queremos Justicia!,” calling for justice for all the gun violence victims in Lexington.

Vilarados’ mother says her son was bullied. Vilarados’ mother feels the bullying was related to her son’s death. She’s frustrated that police did not investigate the matter.

“She took that video to the police station and they never did anything,” said Ariana Villaraus, victim’s cousin. “Her son was then alive because my uncles went out and saved him. The police never did anything and I really hope they do something about this.”

Family members tell us they are frustrated that they have not heard anything from police. They are hoping anyone with information will come forward.

Family members say Sergio loved dancing and playing soccer. His death marks Lexington’s 31st gun-related homicide this year.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

