Federal program helps low income families pay their heating bills

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As leaves begin to change, it’s a sign of cooler weather to come, and the inevitable switch to turn the heat on in your home. But for some families, it’s not always an easy switch, simply because of the financial burden that may come with it.

“This year is a unique year because it is expected that gas prices will be higher than in past years, and also the pandemic has put a lot of families in a struggling position,” said Risa Richardson with Columbia Gas Kentucky.

That’s why Columbia Gas is pushing families to apply for assistance with the federal program known as LIHEAP. It’s designed to help with home energy bills for low-income families.

“There are likely a lot of families who have never needed assistance before,” Richardson said.

Last year, Community Action Kentucky helped roughly 62,000 households, which added up to $10.5 million.

“I think the worst thing you can do is not ask for help, and not look for resources,” Richardson said.

The goal is to help keep your family warm after a year of hardships for so many.

“We just had a perfect storm of reasons why families may need assistance this year,” Richardson said.

Columbia Gas said they have other services available for families as well. If you need help applying for assistance, you can visit your local Community Action office.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.