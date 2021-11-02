Friends, family of Lexington teen killed by gun violence hold truck meet in his honor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday night, friends and family remembered 17-year-old Sergio Villarados, a Dunbar High School student who was killed last week in a shooting.

Family of 19-year-old Maria Alonso, who was also injured in that shooting, spoke at the vigil.

Friends of Villarados said he loved pickup trucks. Monday night, those friends and family members gathered for a truck meet in his memory.

“Someone had called me saying ‘I think your sister and her boyfriend got in a car accident, you need to rush down here.’ It was 9:30 at night. I drove down the interstate trying to get here as fast as I could. When I got to the hospital all she was asking was ‘where’s Sergio, where’s Sergio, where’s Sergio,’” said Liz Alonso, the sister of Maria Alonso.

Villarados was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a flipped car on Price Road last Thursday night. His girlfriend, Maria, was in also in that car and is now recovering from a gunshot wound.

She and her family, including her sister, Liz Alonso, joined the crowed of dozens in the El Rodeo parking lot on Alexandria Drive Monday night. The crowd caravanned in their trucks, starting from the crash site.

They rode into the parking lot honking their horns, waving flags and holding signs reading ‘Justice for Sergio.’ Several people spoke in front of the crowd, telling their favorite stories of Villarados. Liz spoke on behalf of Maria, who is currently in a wheelchair from her injury, saying her sister is recovering both physically and mentally now.

Seeing so many people gather to remember Villarados is what she needed right now.

“Overall emotionally, it’s just hard coping with the fact she saw her loved one torn away from her. She’s just distraught at the fact she can’t go to bed with him every night, kiss him goodnight,” Liz said.

Family members told us they plan on marching to the courthouse Tuesday morning to raise awareness about Villarados’ case.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.