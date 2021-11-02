Advertisement

Georgetown College fires president after sexual assault allegations

Officials with Georgetown College announced Tuesday afternoon the school’s president, William...
Officials with Georgetown College announced Tuesday afternoon the school’s president, William A. Jones, has been terminated.(Georgetown College/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials with Georgetown College announced Tuesday afternoon the school’s president, William A. Jones, has been terminated.

In a press release from the college, officials said on Sunday, Oct. 31 they were informed of allegations of sexual assault of a female college employee, inappropriate behavior with another female college employee, and other conduct in violation of Jones’s employment agreement with the college.

Officials said the school took immediate steps to investigate the allegations. A board meeting was called on Monday morning, where they took action to terminate Jones. Dr. Rosemary Allen, the school’s Provost, was named acting president by the College’s Board of Trustees.

Chairman of the Georgetown College Board of Trustees, Robert L. Mills, provided this statement in the release:

“Georgetown College does not tolerate violence or misuse of authority. We hold our administrators, students and faculty to the highest standards of moral and ethical conduct. We are surprised and deeply disappointed by what we have learned. We will support the members of our Georgetown College family who are directly impacted, and we will work cooperatively with ongoing or any future investigations. We are confident in the leadership of Acting President Allen and the Board appreciates her dedication to the continuing mission of Georgetown College during this difficult time.”

Officials said the allegations are still under investigation and they have no further comments at this time.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Miguel Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
The interior of a hospital.
COVID-related hospital bills on the rise as insurance policies change during pandemic
Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
KDE officials investigating misconduct after Hazard High School homecoming viral posts
Three special elections are being held in Kentucky Tuesday.
Kentuckians vote in three special elections Tuesday
The sheriff’s office said 54-year-old Terry Wilson cut his ankle bracelet a little after 3:00...
Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man facing charges of kidnapping, strangulation

Latest News

According to the Mt. Sterling Police Department, nine people were charged in what they called a...
Nine people charged in connection with ‘large-scale’ drug trafficking ring in Mt. Sterling
People living in the North Fork Mobile Home Park say they were given short notice to relocate.
Judge dismisses lawsuit filed by group displaced from Rowan County mobile home park
Todd Shelley was elected in 2018. He will stay on through the end of the month.
Whitley County sheriff to resign; judge-executive names interim
Todd Shelley was elected in 2018. He will stay on through the end of the month.
WATCH | Whitley County sheriff to resign; judge-executive names interim