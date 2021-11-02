Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 1,258 new cases, 20 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 1,258 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 746,588 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 5.05% positivity rate.

Of Tuesday’s new cases, 317 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 20 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 9,834.

As of Tuesday, 776 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 239 are in the ICU, and 133 are on ventilators.

