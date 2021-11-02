Advertisement

Jesse Jackson hospitalized after fall at Howard University

The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial...
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, in the death of George Floyd. On Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, Jackson was hospitalized in Washington, after falling and hitting his head while helping Howard University students protesting living conditions on campus.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson was hospitalized Monday in Washington D.C., after falling and hitting his head while helping Howard University students who are protesting living conditions on campus.

A spokesman says the 80-year-old Chicago civil rights leader was entering a campus building when he fell and hit his head.

Jackson’s staff took him to Howard University Hospital for various tests including a CT scan which came back normal. Watkins said Jackson would be kept a the hospital overnight for observation.

Jackson, who has Parkinson’s disease, has already been hospitalized twice this year, including for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose M. Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
The interior of a hospital.
COVID-related hospital bills on the rise as insurance policies change during pandemic
A finding was that the benefits of vaccination appear greater among those who got Moderna than...
Lexington doctor weighs in on findings of latest CDC study
GM halts second shift at Corvette plant in Kentucky
Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
KDE officials investigating misconduct after Hazard High School homecoming viral posts

Latest News

In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her...
Judge says Kobe’s widow won’t have to undergo mental exam
An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.
Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old abducted from Texas
Federal program helps low income families pay their heating bills
Monday night, friends and family remembered 17-year-old Sergio Villarados, a Dunbar High School...
Friends, family of Lexington teen killed by gun violence hold truck meet in his honor