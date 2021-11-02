Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures run cooler than normal

Freeze Warning
Freeze Warning(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chilly showers will move out and colder air will move in for tonight.

This pattern has all kinds of potential. After this cold front takes showers out of the region, another round of rain and messy weather will begin to blow in behind it. That round will follow a path across parts of Tennessee and keeps our next rain chance in southern Kentucky.

Temperatures could fall just enough to where we could see a few wet snowflakes mix in with rain on Thursday morning. The best chance of that happening will be across southern and eastern Kentucky. Models have been pushing the moisture a little deeper into Kentucky for a few days. That trend has changed and keeps a lot of it in Tennessee & Virginia. It is still worth watching closely.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose M. Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
The interior of a hospital.
COVID-related hospital bills on the rise as insurance policies change during pandemic
Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
KDE officials investigating misconduct after Hazard High School homecoming viral posts
A finding was that the benefits of vaccination appear greater among those who got Moderna than...
Lexington doctor weighs in on findings of latest CDC study
GM halts second shift at Corvette plant in Kentucky

Latest News

Highs will run 15-20 degrees below average this week with overnight temperatures falling below...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Coldest air of the season settles in this week
A hint of a wintry mix shows up
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Chilly November days
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
A blast of cold air is set to move in to start November with multiple frost and freeze chances
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Big changes ahead in the forecast