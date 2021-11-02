Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures run cooler than normal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chilly showers will move out and colder air will move in for tonight.

This pattern has all kinds of potential. After this cold front takes showers out of the region, another round of rain and messy weather will begin to blow in behind it. That round will follow a path across parts of Tennessee and keeps our next rain chance in southern Kentucky.

Temperatures could fall just enough to where we could see a few wet snowflakes mix in with rain on Thursday morning. The best chance of that happening will be across southern and eastern Kentucky. Models have been pushing the moisture a little deeper into Kentucky for a few days. That trend has changed and keeps a lot of it in Tennessee & Virginia. It is still worth watching closely.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.