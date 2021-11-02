Kentucky ranked No. 18 in first College Football Playoff rankings
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football came in ranked in the top 20 of the initial rankings by the College Football Playoff committee.
The Cats, now 6-2, came in at No. 18 behind Mississippi State (5-3), who handed UK their second straight loss of the season this past weekend.
No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 13 Auburn, No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 16 Ole Miss are the rest of the ranked SEC teams.
Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon are the top four teams.
