Kentucky ranked No. 18 in first College Football Playoff rankings

Kentucky guard Luke Fortner (79) celebrates a touchdown to put Kentucky up 35-28 during the...
Kentucky guard Luke Fortner (79) celebrates a touchdown to put Kentucky up 35-28 during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football came in ranked in the top 20 of the initial rankings by the College Football Playoff committee.

The Cats, now 6-2, came in at No. 18 behind Mississippi State (5-3), who handed UK their second straight loss of the season this past weekend.

No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 13 Auburn, No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 16 Ole Miss are the rest of the ranked SEC teams.

Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon are the top four teams.

