Kentucky ranked No. 18 in first College Football Playoff rankings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football came in ranked in the top 20 of the initial rankings by the College Football Playoff committee.

The Cats, now 6-2, came in at No. 18 behind Mississippi State (5-3), who handed UK their second straight loss of the season this past weekend.

No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 13 Auburn, No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 16 Ole Miss are the rest of the ranked SEC teams.

Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon are the top four teams.

Here’s the full #CFBPlayoff Top 25 rankings for games played through October 30.



Where does your team rank?



🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/kicDZmW0rd — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.