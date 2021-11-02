Lake Cumberland District Health Dept. giving COVID booster to anyone who wants it

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s plenty of the COVID-19 booster for people in the Lake Cumberland region, with already more than 750 doses given across the district’s 10-county area.

“We started scheduling appointments a week ago or so, we stayed consistent with people coming in,” said Tracy Aaron with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

Some people have wondered whether or not the booster is for them.

“But to be honest we are scheduling booster shots for anyone who calls in and wants to get a booster shot,” Aaron said.

The CDC said people 65 and over, those who live in nursing homes, people 18 and over with underlying medical conditions, and those who work in high-risk settings can and should get the booster. But if that doesn’t describe you, health leaders in Somerset said they will still give you a booster—no one is being turned away.

And there’s been discussions in public health about if the third won’t be the last booster people will need.

“We feel like the COVID-19 virus will need some kind of yearly vaccination for that,” Aaron said.

People are being told to wait at least six months after receiving the second dose before they get the booster.

Health leaders said the third dose does contain a smaller amount of vaccine than the first or second dose.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.