Lexington Christmas tree farms suggest planning now if you want a tree for the holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After beginning reservations on Nov. 1, Barker’s Christmas Tree Farm has already had over 600 reservations, and the owner of Nieman’s Tree Farm said they’ve seen a similar increase in early reservations as well.

Both owners believe this could partially be due to people missing out last year.

“They waited until late for Christmas last year and kind of missed out on things and this year they’re not going to let that happen again,” said Thomas Nieman, owner of Nieman’s Tree Farm.

Not only does this reservation system help both the Christmas tree farms run more smoothly, but the owners have also heard from customers who said the experience is much easier and more enjoyable, especially leading up to the holiday season.

“The lack of a line that came in, got to select what they wanted, didn’t have to wait, weren’t any parking issues and a lot of them really complimented the process and how it works,” said Dale Barker, owner of Barker’s Christmas Tree Farm.

And while both farms have already gotten hundreds of reservations, they said there are still plenty of trees left as they sell between 800-900 trees each year. But you still need to act earlier than usual, because they can’t sell more than their limit for the season

“If we cut into next year’s tree into the five-foot, six-foot patch right now, then we won’t have the big ones for next year and so we have to not get greedy,” Nieman said.

Both owners said besides our wetter than usual weather pattern, the growing season has been nearly perfect for the trees and the freezing weather this week won’t impact them either.

