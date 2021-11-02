Advertisement

MetroNet customers lose internet service in Richmond, Berea area

Cradle to Career plans to help provide all families in the East Side Community with access to...
Cradle to Career plans to help provide all families in the East Side Community with access to technology and internet access.(Live 5/File)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many people are without internet service in Madison County.

MetroNet customers in the Richmond and Berea areas lost service Monday afternoon.

According to the MetroNet officials, a construction crew cut a fiber line.

The company released this statement:

We were made aware yesterday afternoon that utility construction crews working near MetroNet’s fiber optic infrastructure cut a fiber line that provides service to some of MetroNet’s Richmond and Berea customers. Our technicians have been working diligently to restore service and will have all affected customers back online as soon as possible.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Miguel Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
The interior of a hospital.
COVID-related hospital bills on the rise as insurance policies change during pandemic
Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
KDE officials investigating misconduct after Hazard High School homecoming viral posts
Three special elections are being held in Kentucky Tuesday.
Kentuckians to vote in three special elections Tuesday
The sheriff’s office said 54-year-old Terry Wilson cut his ankle bracelet a little after 3:00...
Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man facing charges of kidnapping, strangulation

Latest News

Special election in Jackson County
Special election held after Robert Goforth’s resignation earlier this year
Sergio Villarados was shot and killed last week. The 17-year-old’s family and friends gathered...
Family, friends rally outside courthouse to demand justice for Lexington teen killed in shooting
39-year-old Benjamin Call has been booked into jail on a murder charge.
Suspect accused of beating man to death in Lexington parking garage appears in court
Family, friends rally outside courthouse to demand justice for Lexington teen killed in shooting
Family, friends rally outside courthouse to demand justice for Lexington teen killed in shooting