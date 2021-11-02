MetroNet customers lose internet service in Richmond, Berea area

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many people are without internet service in Madison County.

MetroNet customers in the Richmond and Berea areas lost service Monday afternoon.

According to the MetroNet officials, a construction crew cut a fiber line.

The company released this statement:

We were made aware yesterday afternoon that utility construction crews working near MetroNet’s fiber optic infrastructure cut a fiber line that provides service to some of MetroNet’s Richmond and Berea customers. Our technicians have been working diligently to restore service and will have all affected customers back online as soon as possible.

