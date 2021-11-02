Advertisement

Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man facing charges of kidnapping, strangulation

The sheriff’s office said 54-year-old Terry Wilson cut his ankle bracelet a little after 3:00...
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who they say cut his ankle bracelet off Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office said 54-year-old Terry Wilson cut his ankle bracelet a little after 3:00 a.m. Monday and failed to appear in court proceedings in Bath County.

Wilson is facing charges in Montgomery County for kidnapping and strangulation.

They said to not approach Wilson if he’s spotted, and instead notify law enforcement immediately.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
