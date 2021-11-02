Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man facing charges of kidnapping, strangulation

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who they say cut his ankle bracelet off Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office said 54-year-old Terry Wilson cut his ankle bracelet a little after 3:00 a.m. Monday and failed to appear in court proceedings in Bath County.

Wilson is facing charges in Montgomery County for kidnapping and strangulation.

They said to not approach Wilson if he’s spotted, and instead notify law enforcement immediately.

