Nine people charged in connection with ‘large-scale’ drug trafficking ring in Mt. Sterling

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - According to the Mt. Sterling Police Department, nine people were charged in what they called a “large-scale drug trafficking organization” after a 10-month investigation.

Police said on Oct. 21, Craig Robertson, Casey Creech, Brenda Nicole Fugate, Houston Johnson, Patricia Morgan, Angela Halsey, Tony Fugate, Pamela Smith Baker, and Michael Dustin Johnson were charged in a 27-count indictment in U.S. Eastern District Federal Court.

The police department said charges included conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in furtherance of narcotic trafficking, and money laundering.

They said they believe the organization was obtaining drugs from California and having them transported to Lexington, and were then distributed to other areas including Clark, Montgomery, and Powell Counties.

Police said during their investigation, they seized approximately 22 pounds of meth, just under three pounds of heroin/fentanyl, nine firearms, and over $120,000.

They anticipate more arrests and charges as a part of the investigation.

