Advertisement

Special election held after Robert Goforth’s resignation earlier this year

Special election in Jackson County
Special election in Jackson County(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A special election was held on Tuesday in Kentucky’s 89th House District following the resignation of Representative Robot Goforth.

The 89th District covers all of Jackson County and parts of Laurel and Madison County.

The Jackson County Clerk, Donald “Duck” Moore, said he saw a steady stream of voters coming in throughout the different voting locations. He added that officials had already seen plenty of votes when polls opened on Tuesday because of early and absentee voting.

“I guess we did pretty good considering everything and the early voting was good, but from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.,” said Moore. “Most people work from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. so we had a good turnout Saturday but of course today we got a good turnout.”

Masks are not required to vote, but you can wear one if you would like.

We will have more from the candidates on WYMT Mountain News as the election continues.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Miguel Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
The interior of a hospital.
COVID-related hospital bills on the rise as insurance policies change during pandemic
Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
KDE officials investigating misconduct after Hazard High School homecoming viral posts
Three special elections are being held in Kentucky Tuesday.
Kentuckians to vote in three special elections Tuesday
The sheriff’s office said 54-year-old Terry Wilson cut his ankle bracelet a little after 3:00...
Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man facing charges of kidnapping, strangulation

Latest News

Cradle to Career plans to help provide all families in the East Side Community with access to...
MetroNet customers lose internet service in Richmond, Berea area
Sergio Villarados was shot and killed last week. The 17-year-old’s family and friends gathered...
Family, friends rally outside courthouse to demand justice for Lexington teen killed in shooting
39-year-old Benjamin Call has been booked into jail on a murder charge.
Suspect accused of beating man to death in Lexington parking garage appears in court
Family, friends rally outside courthouse to demand justice for Lexington teen killed in shooting
Family, friends rally outside courthouse to demand justice for Lexington teen killed in shooting
Suspect accused of beating man to death in Lexington parking garage appears in court
Suspect accused of beating man to death in Lexington parking garage appears in court