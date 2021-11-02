‘Spread love not bullets:’ Family demands justice for Lexington teen killed in shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friends of family are calling for justice in the latest round of Lexington’s gun violence, this time for 17-year-old Sergio Villarados, who was shot and killed.

Police found his body in a car that flipped over last week on Price Road. Family members said his 19-year-old girlfriend was also in the car. She was also shot, but survived and is recovering.

Members of the community gathered in downtown Lexington Tuesday holding signs that read “spread love not bullets” and wearing hoodies that said “justice for Sergio.” His mother was in tears.

“She feels happy that her son had people that loved him,” said Ariana Villaraus, Sergio’s cousin.

Sergio’s mother, Alvis Villarau Rodriquez, said her son was bullied. She showed us a video from 2019 of him being attacked.

“That video was posted to social media. That’s how my aunt was able to get that video,” Villaraus said.

Sergio’s mother told us she took the video to police but feels they did not do enough to investigate. She believes the bullying was linked to her son’s death.

“She made the report and they didn’t do anything to them simply because they were minors,” Villaraus said.

We asked police about the video and they told us they’re investigating.

In the meantime, family members are honoring Sergio, a young man who loved dancing and playing soccer. They’re also urging young people to put the guns down.

“There are too many lives that have been taken away because of gun violence,” Villaraus said.

Sergio’s death marks Lexington’s 31st gun related homicide this year.

The crowd saying “Queremos Justicia!” We want Justice! pic.twitter.com/jUxRB7BkU7 — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) November 2, 2021

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.