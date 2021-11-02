Advertisement

Suspect accused of beating man to death in Lexington parking garage appears in court

39-year-old Benjamin Call has been booked into jail on a murder charge.
By Jim Stratman
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case against the man accused of murdering a Ty Abner in a Lexington parking garage is going to a grand jury.

Benjamin Call appeared in Fayette County Court Tuesday morning.

Police say Call beat Ty Abner to death in the Victoria Square Parking Garage on Short Street in October. A bystander told police she heard the assault happening and dialed 911.

Police say when they arrived they found Call assaulting Abner. They pulled Call away and sent him to a hospital to be checked out before he was arrested.

The Fayette County Coroner was called to the scene where he pronounced Abner dead.

Police records say that surveillance footage inside the parking garage showed Call repeatedly kicking and punching Abner until police showed up.

The biggest point of discussion during Call’s Tuesday morning hearing was over a reduction in his bond, currently set at $750,000.

Call’s defense asked the judge to consider lowering his bond to $150,000 and any other criteria that the court might want to impose. The defense said that Call lives in Ohio and has a job that requires traveling, but that Call would be willing to take part in home incarceration.

Judge Lindsay Thurston denied that request and said that due to the severity of the charge Call is facing his bond will remain at $750,000.

When it came to his pre-trial hearing, Call and his attorney waived that and opted to go directly before a Fayette County Grand Jury.

Next for Call is an indictment hearing in front of a Fayette County Grand Jury. Right now, there is no date set for that appearance.

