UK football hosting food drive before Tennessee game

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is hosting a food drive on Saturday, Nov. 6 before the Tennessee game.

It’s part of UK football’s Sack Hunger Food Drive with UK Sustainability.

You can bring non-perishable food to gates 2 and 9 at Kroger Field before kickoff against UT. The team is asking for things like dry pasta, pasta sauce, peanut butter, jelly, mac and cheese, rice, canned fruit, seasoning, crackers, condiments, granola bars, cereal, canned chicken/tuna, fruit snacks, flour and beans/lentils.

All of the items will be donated to people in need.

