Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Cold November Temps Roll On

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our cold opening week of November rolls on with temps averaging well below normal. I continue to maintain this is a sign of things to come and the pattern toward an even colder setup (relative to normal) is already on my radar by the middle of the month.

Let’s start with what’s happening out there today. Temps are into the 20s to start the day and will only recover into the 45-50 degree range for many. A system skirts by well to our south as this high pressure flexes some muscle on the storm track. It will get close enough to throw some clouds in here, but the precipitation looks to stay just to our south and southeast.

Temps continue to run cold over the next several days. Highs Thursday and Friday range from the upper 40s to low 50s for most with overnight lows dropping into the 20s. As a matter of fact, some of the coldest valleys may hit the low 20s. A little bit of a breeze should add an extra chill to the already cold air.

The weekend looks nice and crisp. Highs are in the 50s for the most part with lows from the high 20s to middle 30s.

Temps do moderate late weekend into the first half of next week, but the potential for some showers will creep into the picture.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.