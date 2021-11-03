Advertisement

Company signs NIL deal with UK men’s basketball players

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - West Realm Shires Services Inc., the owner and operator of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has announced an NIL sponsorship deal with the men’s basketball players of the University of Kentucky.

Each player that has agreed to the contract will become an ambassador of the FTX brand as part of the FTX Champions program, with each player being compensated individually.

Avi Dabir, Vice President of Business Development at FTX, commented on the news, “We’re thrilled to work with players from one of the most successful collegiate basketball programs in the country. Outside of the well-deserved financial compensation, we will be assisting in the student athletes’ education of digital assets so that they can make informed investment decisions as they look to enter the space.”

Each of the players will be paid in USD monthly with the funds being made available to each of them on their own FTX debit cards. The players also have the individual opportunity to create NFTs on the FTX NFT marketplace, with each player receiving most of the revenue on the sale of their individual NFTs.

“The team came together as a unit as we’ve done with all our NIL sponsorships, and it was unanimous that we wanted to partner with a brand like FTX. When speaking with the organization, it became clear our values aligned and their commitment to making a positive impact in the world through charity and other initiatives resonated with us all,” said Wildcats Guard, Kellan Grady.

“We’re excited to come on board as a team and look forward to learning more about the world of cryptocurrency from one of the top companies in the industry. In addition to a shared passion for greatness we work hard every day to be our best for our fans just like how FTX works hard for their customers,” Davion Mintz, guard for the Wildcats stated.

In addition to the NIL sponsorship, FTX will be making a charitable donation on behalf of the players to a charity of their choosing.

