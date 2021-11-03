Advertisement

Dunbar’s Issac Cano named WKYT Athlete of the Week

The Dunbar senior forward scored five goals in two games
The Dunbar senior forward scored five goals in two games
(WKYT)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dunbar’s Issac Cano was unstoppable in the pursuit of a state championship. The Dunbar senior forward scored five goals in two games, including all four in the Bulldogs’ semifinal win over Elizabethtown. Then in Sunday’s final against Covington Catholic, Cano scored the dogs’ first goal and assisted on the second.

“I couldn’t have done anything without my coaches and teammates, you know,” said Cano. “They play a huge part. I mean, that’s all it is. It’s my teammates. It’s not just me.”

For the season, Cano accounted for 34 of his team’s 89 goals while also leading the team in assists.

“He’s the best player in the state,” said Dunbar head soccer coach Jay Wray. “To come into the semifinals and score four goals and lead us to the finals and get the first goal tonight, he just didn’t quit. He’s the best player in the state. That’s all I can say.”

In Saturday’s 2-1 win over Cov Cath, the Bulldogs had to play most of the game a man down after a player was issued a red card early in the first half.

“We were playing really good connections until we lost that one guy,” said Cano. “We went down a man and had to figure out how to do it. You know we just kept fighting, and our mentality is what got us through.”

Dunbar finishes the season with 22 wins, three losses, two ties, and one gold trophy.

“It’s amazing again, man,” said Cano. “It makes me tear up. All the hard work we did in practice. You know everybody was saying we weren’t going to do it, it was going to be Madison Central, and look at us now. I’m just happy, so happy.”

