EKU Colonel Caravan makes stop at Galvin’s in Georgetown

The Colonels open up the season November 9 against Georgetown in Richmond.
Colonel Caravan in Georgetown.
Colonel Caravan in Georgetown.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Eastern Kentucky Colonel Caravan made a stop at Galvin’s in Georgetown Tuesday night.

Head men’s basketball coach A.W. Hamilton, Athletics Director Matt Roan and EKU President David McFaddin joined the caravan and made a rallying call to buy season tickets.

The Colonels are picked to finish second in their first season in the ASUN and they have the chance to have a special year in Richmond.

“We’ve broke 18 school records in three years,” said Hamilton. “Our goal this whole summer is to break our 19th school record before we even play a game. 1982-83 season they set the school record for most season tickets sold and we are so close to breaking that school record and that’s what we are pushing for. I need everybody to get behind us and we want to break our 19th school record before we throw it up next Tuesday.”

The Colonels open up the 2021-22 season November 9 against Georgetown in Richmond. Tip-off is set for 7:00 on ESPN+

