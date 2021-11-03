EPO filed against fmr. Georgetown College president alleges sexual assault during work trip

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about the allegations made against former Georgetown College President William Jones.

A college employee was granted an emergency protective order, EPO, against Jones on Monday, the same day he was terminated.

The EPO was filed by one of the two women who accused Jones of inappropriate conduct. The female college employee alleges Jones sexually assaulted her two weeks ago on a work trip in Indianapolis.

The EPO alleges that Jones sexually harassed this employee multiple times while they were staying at the Marriot Hotel in Indianapolis. That employee told Jones “no” a number of times.

She says, during the trip, Jones sexually assaulted her in his hotel room. She reported these incidents to the Indianapolis Police Department and then came to Fayette County out of fear for her safety.

Jones was also accused of inappropriate behavior by another female employee and other conduct violations of his employment agreement.

Chairman of the Georgetown College Board of Trustees, Robert L. Mills, provided this statement in the release:

“Georgetown College does not tolerate violence or misuse of authority. We hold our administrators, students and faculty to the highest standards of moral and ethical conduct. We are surprised and deeply disappointed by what we have learned. We will support the members of our Georgetown College family who are directly impacted, and we will work cooperatively with ongoing or any future investigations. We are confident in the leadership of Acting President Allen and the Board appreciates her dedication to the continuing mission of Georgetown College during this difficult time.”

The protective order says that Jones must not have any conduct with the victim, come within 500 feet of her, or possess any firearm while the order is in place.

