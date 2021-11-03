Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 1,669 new cases, 22 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 1,669 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 748,202 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 5.05% positivity rate.

Of Wednesday’s new cases, 424 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 22 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 9,856.

As of Wednesday, 762 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 232 are in the ICU, and 137 are on ventilators.

