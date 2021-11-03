Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Colder days are here

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Morning lows took a dip and bottomed out in the 20s this morning.

You can expect more mornings like these over the coming days. Temperatures will hover around the mid-20s for the early morning hours. Highs will stick around the mid and upper 40s. This chill is normal for December.

The weekend has a little bit of a recovery. That means most of you will see highs get back to the 50s and perhaps reach the 60s.

Take care of each other!

