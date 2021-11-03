Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Colder days are here

Air remains chilly
Air remains chilly(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Morning lows took a dip and bottomed out in the 20s this morning.

You can expect more mornings like these over the coming days. Temperatures will hover around the mid-20s for the early morning hours. Highs will stick around the mid and upper 40s. This chill is normal for December.

The weekend has a little bit of a recovery. That means most of you will see highs get back to the 50s and perhaps reach the 60s.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with Georgetown College announced Tuesday afternoon the school’s president, William...
Georgetown College fires president after sexual assault allegations; court grants EPO for employee
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment
Three special elections are being held in Kentucky Tuesday.
Kentuckians vote in three special elections Tuesday
KFVS
Unofficial results in for Kentucky’s three special elections

Latest News

Colder temps could lead to flakes
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
TEMPS
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Cold Start To November
Temps remain at a lower level
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Freeze Warning
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures run cooler than normal