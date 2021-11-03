Advertisement

Ky. food banks struggle to prepare Thanksgiving meals due to supply chain issues

Kentucky food banks have been preparing for months in order to help hundreds of families with a...
Kentucky food banks have been preparing for months in order to help hundreds of families with a meal for the holiday. However, while they have been preparing, they’ve been facing some issues that you could help with.(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanksgiving will be here before we know it.

Kentucky food banks have been preparing for months in order to help hundreds, even thousands, of families with a meal for the holiday. However, while they have been preparing, they’ve been facing some issues that you could help with.

As food banks prepare Thanksgiving meals ahead of the holiday this year, many have been facing setbacks with one of the main issues involving the supply chain.

“Often times we’ll place an order and then just two days before the truck is supposed to ship it, we find out a bunch of things on the order aren’t going to be there and then we’re scrounging around and trying to go store to store to find what we need,” Laura Carr, executive director at Lexington Rescue Mission.

Along with supply chain issues, even when food banks find what they need, this year, they’re also paying a much higher price, which is impacting their budgets.

“The cost of the food that we are purchasing, that goes into the sharing Thanksgiving basket, is up about 14.5%,” said Michael Halligan, CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank.

While God’s Pantry Food Bank and the Lexington Rescue Mission have overcome some of these supply chain issues, they could still use your help whether it’s through donations of money or even other supplies.

“To-go containers and plastic wear is something that we need a lot of as well as if you have any plastic bags at your house, you know a lot of us just collect those Kroger bags. If you have any of those, we really go through a lot of those with these to-go meals,” Carr said.

Even through the struggles this year as they prepare for Thanksgiving, they’re staying opportunistic and ready to help whoever is need this holiday season.

Both God’s Pantry Food Bank and the Lexington Rescue Mission say they’re expecting to help even more families this holiday season than years past.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with Georgetown College announced Tuesday afternoon the school’s president, William...
Georgetown College fires president after sexual assault allegations; court grants EPO for employee
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
KFVS
Unofficial results in for Kentucky’s three special elections
According to the Mt. Sterling Police Department, nine people were charged in what they called a...
Nine people charged in connection with ‘large-scale’ drug trafficking ring in Mt. Sterling

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear is joining Mayor Linda Gorton in Lexington Wednesday afternoon to discuss...
Mayor Gorton, Gov. Beshear discuss Lexington’s Rental Assistance Program
Christopher Harrod, 31.
Ky. elementary teacher found passed out in school’s parking lot, citation says
Officials with Georgetown College announced Tuesday afternoon the school’s president, William...
EPO filed against fmr. Georgetown College president alleges sexual assault during work trip
File image
Company signs NIL deal with UK men’s basketball players