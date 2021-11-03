Advertisement

New proposals heard in Lexington for American Rescue money

Lexington’s Urban County Council held a special meeting Tuesday night to hear public comment on...
Lexington’s Urban County Council held a special meeting Tuesday night to hear public comment on how to distribute American Rescue Plan Act money.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Urban County Council held a special meeting Tuesday night to hear public comment on how to distribute American Rescue Plan Act money.

It was a full council meeting and several people were there to speak about plans for giving out $120 million. Right now, the city plans to give $5,000 to employees who qualify under federal “hero pay” guidelines, and $3,500 to all other city employees.

Lexington city leaders vote to approve two American Rescue Plan Act proposals

The city will also use $10 million for affordable housing, and $1 million to the city’s hospitality industry.

All those proposals have passed first readings. Tuesday night, several new proposals were heard, including one about community safety.

“We want to work with One Lexington and parks and recreation and others to figure out the best way so we can invest in our kids and our youth via neighborhoods, summer camp, and expanded jobs programs so that we can do these imperative things,” said Clark Williams.

The council is set to meet again on Thursday.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Officials with Georgetown College announced Tuesday afternoon the school’s president, William...
Georgetown College fires president after sexual assault allegations; court grants EPO for employee
Jose Miguel Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
Three special elections are being held in Kentucky Tuesday.
Kentuckians vote in three special elections Tuesday
The interior of a hospital.
COVID-related hospital bills on the rise as insurance policies change during pandemic

Latest News

Members of the UK comunidad joined outside of Patterson Hall for night two of their Día de los...
UK community holds candlelight vigil on second night of Día de los Muertos celebrations
Colonel Caravan in Georgetown.
EKU Colonel Caravan makes stop at Galvin’s in Georgetown
Georgetown is 3-0.
No. 15 Georgetown tops Midway to stay unbeaten
KFVS
Unofficial results in for Kentucky’s three special elections