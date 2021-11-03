New proposals heard in Lexington for American Rescue money

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Urban County Council held a special meeting Tuesday night to hear public comment on how to distribute American Rescue Plan Act money.

It was a full council meeting and several people were there to speak about plans for giving out $120 million. Right now, the city plans to give $5,000 to employees who qualify under federal “hero pay” guidelines, and $3,500 to all other city employees.

The city will also use $10 million for affordable housing, and $1 million to the city’s hospitality industry.

All those proposals have passed first readings. Tuesday night, several new proposals were heard, including one about community safety.

“We want to work with One Lexington and parks and recreation and others to figure out the best way so we can invest in our kids and our youth via neighborhoods, summer camp, and expanded jobs programs so that we can do these imperative things,” said Clark Williams.

The council is set to meet again on Thursday.

