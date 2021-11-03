No. 15 Georgetown tops Midway to stay unbeaten
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 15 Georgetown beat Midway 78-55 Tuesday night to improve to 3-0.
Kyran Jones led the Tigers (3-0) with 27 points. Derrin Boyd was the only other Tiger in double figures with 16 points.
Donnie Miller led Midway with 22 points.
Georgetown returns to action November 9 at Eastern Kentucky.
