No. 15 Georgetown tops Midway to stay unbeaten

Kyran Jones led the Tigers (3-0) with 27 points.
Georgetown is 3-0.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 15 Georgetown beat Midway 78-55 Tuesday night to improve to 3-0.

Kyran Jones led the Tigers (3-0) with 27 points. Derrin Boyd was the only other Tiger in double figures with 16 points.

Donnie Miller led Midway with 22 points.

Georgetown returns to action November 9 at Eastern Kentucky.

