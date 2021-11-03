No. 15 Georgetown tops Midway to stay unbeaten

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 15 Georgetown beat Midway 78-55 Tuesday night to improve to 3-0.

Kyran Jones led the Tigers (3-0) with 27 points. Derrin Boyd was the only other Tiger in double figures with 16 points.

Donnie Miller led Midway with 22 points.

Georgetown returns to action November 9 at Eastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.