Officer injured in crash with car abandoned by fleeing suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer was injured after a fleeing suspect abandoned his car and let it roll down a hill.

Officers were trying to stop the vehicle in the 8200 block of Glimmer Way around 12:15 a.m. After reaching the top of a hill, the driver got out without putting the car into park and allowed it to roll downhill into two police cars.

Neighbors recalled seeing it all go down.

“There was a police officer back there with its lights on, I saw them with the flashlights looking all through the woods,” said Greg Harlow. “He was joined by another one, and another one.”

Harlow, who has lived on the street for six years, said he had no idea what was going on.

“I knew they were looking for someone but as far as what the police car was doing wrecked, I really didn’t know at the time,” said Harlow.

Harlow said he’s seen a lot of accidents because of how steep the street is, and it’s not the first time he’s seen police lights chase somebody in front of his house.

“I see it almost every day,” he said. “I’m glad I don’t have any young kids anymore. I know that. I’d be very concerned. I wouldn’t let them out in my front yard.”

An LMPD spokesperson said the injured officer was alert and conscious when taken to University Hospital with injuries reported to be non-life-threatening.

LMPD is still looking for the suspect.

