One person injured in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a shooting in Lexington Tuesday night.

Police said they responded to Raintree Apartments at 9:53 about a shooting. They found one adult with a gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

They said it started with a disorder earlier in the night. The suspect left and came back, and shot into the victim’s apartment.

Police said a vehicle fled the scene, but they’re still working on the description for the car.

