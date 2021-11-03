Advertisement

Sheriff: One person dead following crash on Highway 229 in Knox County

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Department officials said Highway 229 is closed due to a crash.

Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith said one person was killed in the crash.

We are told it is four miles from Highway 25E.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

We are told Kentucky State Police is investigating.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with Georgetown College announced Tuesday afternoon the school’s president, William...
Georgetown College fires president after sexual assault allegations; court grants EPO for employee
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment
KFVS
Unofficial results in for Kentucky’s three special elections
Three special elections are being held in Kentucky Tuesday.
Kentuckians vote in three special elections Tuesday

Latest News

File image
Company signs NIL deal with UK men’s basketball players
Colder temps could lead to flakes
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Air remains chilly
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Colder days are here
File image
One person injured in Lexington shooting
Members of the UK comunidad joined outside of Patterson Hall for night two of their Día de los...
UK community holds candlelight vigil on second night of Día de los Muertos celebrations