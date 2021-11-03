Sheriff: One person dead following crash on Highway 229 in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Department officials said Highway 229 is closed due to a crash.

Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith said one person was killed in the crash.

We are told it is four miles from Highway 25E.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

We are told Kentucky State Police is investigating.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

