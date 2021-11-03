Advertisement

Starbucks reveals this year’s holiday cups

Starbucks has released the four designs for this year's holiday cups.
Starbucks has released the four designs for this year's holiday cups.(Source: Starbucks/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The holiday season is approaching, and that means it’s time to make your cup of joe more festive.

Starbucks has released the four designs for this year’s holiday cups.

They are modeled after themes of wrapping paper, ribbons on a gift box, holiday lights and a candy cane.

Of course, it’s not just cups. Holiday-themed drinks are also back.

New this year is the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, which is Starbucks’ first holiday beverage made with non-dairy milk.

It’s also served over ice in response to the growing popularity of cold coffee beverages.

The new cups will start hitting Starbucks locations Thursday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with Georgetown College announced Tuesday afternoon the school’s president, William...
Georgetown College fires president after sexual assault allegations; court grants EPO for employee
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment
Three special elections are being held in Kentucky Tuesday.
Kentuckians vote in three special elections Tuesday
KFVS
Unofficial results in for Kentucky’s three special elections

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Inspection finds DC jail conditions OK for Jan. 6 defendants
Colder temps could lead to flakes
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Air remains chilly
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Colder days are here
The Jan. 6 committee is seeking a bevy of documents from former President Donald Trump, who is...
National Archives releases new details on Jan. 6 docs