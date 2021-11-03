Advertisement

‘This is a big day:’ Rollout of child COVID-19 vaccine begins in Kentucky

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky children are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. The final approval came down Tuesday night. We’ve talked to pharmacists and pediatricians who have been getting ready for the rollout all week, and now they’re answering questions parents have about the shot.

“This is a big day,” Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said.

He said it’s another step in the fight to end the pandemic.

EXPLAINER: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11

“Being able to go all the way down to age five now is a big deal,” Dr. Stack said. “Helps keep kids safe but it also helps keep their parents and their grandparents safe.”

We talked to parents to hear their thoughts on the news.

“If we had 5-11-year-olds, they’d be first in line,” one parent said.

“It’s just so new and there’s just too many unknowns,” parent Elizabeth Lin said.

Dr. Stack said the vaccines are infinitely more safe than taking your chances with the infection itself. He said the studies show the vaccine is safe for this age group.

“They studied over 3,000 children, not a single child was found to have any problems with cardiac issues. There was no myocarditis,” Dr. Stack said.

Several pediatric offices told us on Wednesday their physicians were in meetings setting up plans for vaccine clinics for this specific age group.

“The initial distribution will be predominantly through pediatric offices, primary care offices, designated pharmacies, there will probably be children’s hospitals in certain other locations, but it won’t be everywhere,” Dr. Stack said.

Stack said a third or more of the eligible population should be able to get the shot now and be fully vaccinated in time for the holidays.

“It’s a wonderful Christmas gift to have under the tree for all of us,” Dr. Stack said.

He said a highly vaccinated population will lead to a more normal new year.

Kentucky Children’s Hospital has plans to set up a pediatric vaccine clinic. More information is expected to be announced on Friday.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with Georgetown College announced Tuesday afternoon the school’s president, William...
Georgetown College fires president after sexual assault allegations; court grants EPO for employee
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
KFVS
Unofficial results in for Kentucky’s three special elections
According to the Mt. Sterling Police Department, nine people were charged in what they called a...
Nine people charged in connection with ‘large-scale’ drug trafficking ring in Mt. Sterling

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,669 new cases, 22 deaths
FILE IMAGE | Daniel Ellis Memorial 5K in 2019
Daniel Ellis Memorial 5K bouncing back from pandemic this weekend
Kentucky food banks have been preparing for months in order to help hundreds of families with a...
Ky. food banks struggle to prepare Thanksgiving meals due to supply chain issues
Governor Andy Beshear is joining Mayor Linda Gorton in Lexington Wednesday afternoon to discuss...
Mayor Gorton, Gov. Beshear discuss Lexington’s Rental Assistance Program