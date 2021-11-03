‘This is a big day:’ Rollout of child COVID-19 vaccine begins in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky children are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. The final approval came down Tuesday night. We’ve talked to pharmacists and pediatricians who have been getting ready for the rollout all week, and now they’re answering questions parents have about the shot.

“This is a big day,” Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said.

He said it’s another step in the fight to end the pandemic.

“Being able to go all the way down to age five now is a big deal,” Dr. Stack said. “Helps keep kids safe but it also helps keep their parents and their grandparents safe.”

We talked to parents to hear their thoughts on the news.

“If we had 5-11-year-olds, they’d be first in line,” one parent said.

“It’s just so new and there’s just too many unknowns,” parent Elizabeth Lin said.

Dr. Stack said the vaccines are infinitely more safe than taking your chances with the infection itself. He said the studies show the vaccine is safe for this age group.

“They studied over 3,000 children, not a single child was found to have any problems with cardiac issues. There was no myocarditis,” Dr. Stack said.

Several pediatric offices told us on Wednesday their physicians were in meetings setting up plans for vaccine clinics for this specific age group.

“The initial distribution will be predominantly through pediatric offices, primary care offices, designated pharmacies, there will probably be children’s hospitals in certain other locations, but it won’t be everywhere,” Dr. Stack said.

Stack said a third or more of the eligible population should be able to get the shot now and be fully vaccinated in time for the holidays.

“It’s a wonderful Christmas gift to have under the tree for all of us,” Dr. Stack said.

He said a highly vaccinated population will lead to a more normal new year.

Kentucky Children’s Hospital has plans to set up a pediatric vaccine clinic. More information is expected to be announced on Friday.

