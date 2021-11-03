Advertisement

UK community holds candlelight vigil on second night of Día de los Muertos celebrations

Members of the UK comunidad joined outside of Patterson Hall for night two of their Día de los Muertos celebrations.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Members of the UK comunidad joined outside of Patterson Hall for night two of their Día de los Muertos celebrations. They held a candlelight vigil for all of the lives they’ve lost over the past year, read their names aloud and then shared in a moment of silence.

The past 18 months have been hard and full of loss. Tuesday night, those participating in the Día de los Muertos celebration of life were making sure their loved ones aren’t forgotten, while also honoring centuries of tradition.

“With a lot of students being so far from home, they can still feel like they are a part of the bigger family we have at Latino Student Union while carrying some aspects of their traditions with them still,” said Anthony Labrado, President of UK’s Latino Student Union.

Labrado, who coordinated the event, said they started the annual tradition five years ago as a way to stay connected to their roots and honor their ancestors.

This year, they recognized deaths from around the world from COVID-19, political instability or natural disasters, and also honoring those from campus. Most recently, student and Greek life member Lofton Hazelwood.

“To even be able to honor my cultural roots and heritage by honoring the people we have all lost recently,” Labrado said.

The celebration continued after the vigil with everyone enjoying traditional meals.

An alter with pictures and items representing those who have died will be displayed in UK’s student center throughout November.

