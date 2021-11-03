Unofficial results in for Kentucky’s three special elections

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The unofficial results are in for three special elections in Kentucky.

Three General Assembly seats were open following the deaths of Senator Tom Buford and Representative Bam Carney, and the resignation of Representative Robert Goforth.

Republican Dr. Donald Douglas will replace the late Buford in Senate District 22. He defeated Democrat Helen Bukulmez by about 6,000 votes.

The Republican Party of Kentucky released this statement on Senate District 22′s results:

“Congratulations to State Senator-elect Dr. Donald Douglas on his victory tonight. Dr. Douglas ran a great campaign and worked hard to beat back the negative campaign waged by the Democrats’ hand-picked candidate. Dr. Douglas will carry on the legacy of service set by the late Senator Tom Buford. As a tested and proven physician who has dedicated his career to serving patients and families, Dr. Douglas will be a strong conservative voice for his constituents in Frankfort, where he will work to grow the economy by creating more jobs and opportunity, protect gun rights and the sanctity of life.” – Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown

In House District 89, Republican Timmy Truett will fill Goforth’s seat. He defeated Democrat Mae Suramek by about 2,700 votes.

The Kentucky GOP released this statement on Truett’s win:

“Congratulations to State Representative-elect Timmy Truett. As a proven leader who helped move schools forward in his community, we know he will work hard in Frankfort to improve education, protect the sanctity of life and gun rights and be a strong voice for his constituents. We’re proud of the campaign Rep.-elect Truett ran, and can’t wait to see all he will accomplish in the General Assembly.” – Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown

In House District 51, Republican Michael ‘Sarge’ Pollock will replace the late Carney. That district covers Taylor and Adair counties. Pollock won over Democrat Eddie Rogers by about 3,500 votes.

“Congratulations to State Representative-elect Michael “Sarge” Pollock. He’ll be a great voice for his constituents from Adair and Taylor Counties. Sarge has big shoes to fill after the late Representative John “Bam” Carney – and as a proven business leader in his community who ran a great campaign, we know he is up to the task. We wish Sarge well as he joins the ranks of our GOP supermajorities in Frankfort,” Brown said in a statement.

These are all the unofficial results-- the State Board of Elections will needs to certify them.

