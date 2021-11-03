Advertisement

Mayor Gorton, Gov. Beshear discuss Lexington’s Rental Assistance Program

Governor Andy Beshear is joining Mayor Linda Gorton in Lexington Wednesday afternoon to discuss...
Governor Andy Beshear is joining Mayor Linda Gorton in Lexington Wednesday afternoon to discuss rental assistance.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington program that has helped hundreds with their housing needs since the pandemic started will be managed by a different agency now.

The Community Action Council is taking over Lexington’s House Stabilization Program. Gov. Andy Beshear and Mayor Linda Gorton were on hand to announce the transition Wednesday afternoon.

There were obviously a lot of challenges brought forth during the pandemic, housing being one of them. Many faced the fear of eviction. But Lexington city leaders said since last year they’ve assisted 1,600 with housing and utility issues.

Mayor Gorton said already, 70 city and Community Action staff members have worked to help people with rent assistance since the pandemic started. Gorton said the program started with just over $1 million but this was given a huge shot in the arm with more than $33 million in state and federal help. Sharon Price heads up Community Action in Lexington and said she has an ambitious goal of what can be done to help people.

“Everyone who knows me knows that I set aggressive goals. I have set an aggressive goal of $500,000 of support to go out every single week so that this money is back in our community. So our families are ready to move forward and get on the other side of this pandemic,” Price said.

Gov. Beshear said the Housing Stabilization Program is a great example of what can be done when state and local governments work together. The Community Action director also said people who need help will still go to the COVID-19 renter help website where they will be redirected to the community’s action council page.

Community Action also helps people with early childhood education, utility and food assistance.

