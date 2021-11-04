Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Frigid Night Ahead

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Stop me if you’ve heard this one before… It’s another much colder than normal day here in the bluegrass state. Temps continue to run well below normal through the weekend before bouncing back early next week. That’s ahead of another pattern change that may very well get winter off and running during the second half of November.

Before we get to that, here are some headlines about the current pattern:

  • Temps are in the 20s for the next several mornings and those cold valleys may make a run at 20.
  • Highs range from the upper 40s to middle 50s today and Friday.
  • Temps this weekend hit the 50s and may reach 60 as early as Sunday.
  • It stays dry through this time.

The pattern next week starts mild with temps hitting the low and middle 60s. This is ahead of the chance for a few showers and storms arriving as early as Wednesday. That main show comes after that in the form of a deep trough in our region. The models continue to indicate this trough likely becoming another massive cutoff system late next week into next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Harrod, 31.
Ky. elementary teacher found passed out in school’s parking lot, citation says
KFVS
Unofficial results in for Kentucky’s three special elections
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment
File image
One person injured in Lexington shooting
According to the Mt. Sterling Police Department, nine people were charged in what they called a...
Nine people charged in connection with ‘large-scale’ drug trafficking ring in Mt. Sterling

Latest News

All Blue Weather Preview - Tennessee
All Blue Weather Preview - Tennessee
All Blue Weather Preview - Tennessee
All Blue Weather Preview - Tennessee
Chilly temperatures will hold on for a few more days.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Chilly temperatures
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cold November chill