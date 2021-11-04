Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Frigid Night Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Stop me if you’ve heard this one before… It’s another much colder than normal day here in the bluegrass state. Temps continue to run well below normal through the weekend before bouncing back early next week. That’s ahead of another pattern change that may very well get winter off and running during the second half of November.

Before we get to that, here are some headlines about the current pattern:

Temps are in the 20s for the next several mornings and those cold valleys may make a run at 20.

Highs range from the upper 40s to middle 50s today and Friday.

Temps this weekend hit the 50s and may reach 60 as early as Sunday.

It stays dry through this time.

The pattern next week starts mild with temps hitting the low and middle 60s. This is ahead of the chance for a few showers and storms arriving as early as Wednesday. That main show comes after that in the form of a deep trough in our region. The models continue to indicate this trough likely becoming another massive cutoff system late next week into next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.