Council approves contract between FOP, City of Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council gave final approval Thursday evening of a contract between the city and the FOP.

JUST IN | @LexingtonKyGov has unanimously approved a new contract with the FOP for @lexkypolice. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/eCALrrT3VS — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) November 4, 2021

One of the highlights of the new contract includes raising the starting pay for new officers. The president of the FOP told us last week they believe this contract is appealing to their goal of recruitment and retention.

The contract raises yearly pay for new officers from $41,000 to $47,000.

The city’s attorney told the council during a work session last week that, after a state supplement officers get after training and swearing in, new hires will actually start with more than $50,000 a year.

Right now, the department is down about 90 officers.

What is a little foggy with this contract is what it will mean for the city’s ban on no-knock warrants. There is a lawsuit pending litigation after the FOP sued the city for violating terms in the current contract when they banned no-knocks this summer.

This current contract can still be approved, but if the FOP wins this suit, they can go back and bargain no-kocks into it. The FOP says no-knocks would fall under the working conditions section of the contract.

The contract easily passed a first reading with unanimous approval. Vice Mayor Steve Kay told us after the first reading he believes it is a good agreement and expects this contract to pass council easily.

The contract is good for four years, and covers 597 sergeant and officer positions.

