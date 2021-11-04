Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cold November chill

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chilly temperatures will hold on for a few more days.

This run of 20-degree mornings and 40-degree afternoons will continue for a few more days. This is the chilliest air of the season and it is pretty tough stuff. Most areas will not get out of the upper 40s for daytime highs today or tomorrow.

There is a slight warmup that comes together for the weekend. I expect our temperatures to run up to around 50-55 for the weekend. Next week will bring the 60s back to the region. That run will not last!

Take care of each other!

