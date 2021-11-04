KDA receives $500,000 to expand mental health efforts in rural Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding a $500,000 grant to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

This grant will help the KDA expand its efforts to address stress, mental health, and suicide prevention among agriculture producers.

“Focusing on mental health is key to having a healthy agriculture community,” Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “Farmers face all sorts of physical risks in their day-to-day environment. But many don’t consider the incredible pressure on their mental well-being. This grant will enable the Department of Agriculture and our partners to help deliver resources to help our rural communities improve their health.”

The $500,000 grant will help fund different initiatives in a state-wide effort to provide farmers and agriculture producers with strategies to aid mental health awareness.

The KDA will partner with the University of Louisville’s School of Nursing to launch a campaign to promote the mental health resources that are available to farmers. The campaign will also educate the public about the stressors that farmers encounter on the farm.

The University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture, Food, and Environment will develop a curriculum for schools to educate youth in rural areas about good mental health practices and how to identify signs of mental stress.

The KDA will develop a Farmer Appreciation Small Grant Program to support community-based farmer appreciation projects that promote the contributions of farmers to rural life.

The Southeast Center for Agricultural Health and Injury Prevention will develop an app to help improve mental health literacy and address stigmas surrounding mental health challenges. The app will also provide access to just-in-time care and educate users about best practices and resources.

This grant will also help the KDA expand its efforts as part of the Raising Hope - Supporting Healthy Lives on Kentucky Farms campaign.

Raising Hope focuses on improving the mental and physical health of farmers and agriculture producers. It is also a partnership with state universities and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

