Ky. chef launches website to showcase the commonwealth’s cuisine & culture

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chef Ouita Michel has been known to have a lot of irons in the fire, more like, cast iron skillets.

Managing seven area restaurants and author of cook books, she has a lot going on, but there is no struggle in her ability to juggle.

Now, she has one more thing on her plate. Thursday, she launched a new lifestyle brand website. It boils down to all things Kentucky, all things cooking and all things Chef Michel.

Chef Ouita Michel has been in the business of cooking for the past 35 years. Now, she has two pans in the fire, prepping physically and digitally.

“I’m really trying to show how our food culture relates to our literary culture. Our poetry. Our music. It relates to our art. And I’m trying to do that through the dining experience, but also trying to show that through this new website,” Chef Michel said.

It’s called HollyHillandCo.com.

On it, you’ll find stories of all seven of her restaurants, farming partners and recipes, including some of Chef Michel’s favorite desserts.

“Cookies. I’m a Cookie Monster at heart,” Chef Michel said.

The pandemic forced shutdowns of some of our favorite restaurants for a moment.

“It shook me to my very core and tested me to my very limits,” Chef Michel said.

But, she found a positive in the negative.

“I really felt like this website is, in a way, slapping COVID across the face saying, ‘take that!’” Chef Michel said.

They say going to a restaurant is all about the experience, well, this will be the digital version, which the whole world can visit and shop. Chef Michel says this digital restaurant experience will show off the greatness of Kentucky culture to the world.

“I hope those who don’t live in Kentucky will come visit us,” Chef Michel said. “And I hope those who live in Kentucky really celebrate, helps us celebrate part of who we are.”

The website will also feature a docuseries that will showcase Chef Michel’s Holly Hill restaurant.

