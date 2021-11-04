Marion Co. deputy shot in line of duty hospitalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Marion County deputy shot in the line of duty Thursday afternoon is hospitalized along with the suspect in the shooting.

The deputy was rushed to a hospital in Lebanon with a graze wound, Supporting Heroes’ Eric Johnson said. The suspect was flown to UK Hospital in Lexington, but Johnson was unaware of the extent of their injuries.

The deputy’s name has not been made public, but Johnson said Supporting Heroes members visited him in the hospital and reached out to his family.

The shooting’s exact circumstances are unknown.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

