Mental health agency new to Lexington focuses on decreasing crime among minority youth

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A family of mental health experts from North Carolina are expanding their practice to Lexington.

As deaths from gun violence continue to rise, for some, their help couldn’t come at a better time.

“It’s understanding that mental health is at the core of all of these things. Looking at individuals doing the violence, but what is the aftermath of that?” said Shaun Andrews with Andrews Counseling and Consulting.

Together, Doctors Anthony and Travis Andrews, along with their cousin Shaun, started Andrews Counseling and Consulting Partners.

“Our main focus is really changing that narrative of what mental health looks like, especially in marginalized communities. When you think of mental health, they think oh you’re just crazy or the church has all of the answers,” said Dr. Travis Andrews.

The Andrews are now offering counseling services to school districts in the area.

“We feel as if you enhance your identity and confidence in yourself, you can find your purpose, find your reason for being here. At the end of the day, we all have to contribute to society some type of way,” Dr. Travis Andrews said.

Their goal is to normalize therapy while students are still young.

“That allows people to become more open to counseling and being able to identify your feelings and identify the people there to assist you with your feelings is huge,” Dr. Anthony Andrews said.

They’ve seen students turn from what they refer to as “moths,” shy and reserved, into “butterflies,” people with hope, and confidence.

“So we have seen academic growth and a reduction in what we call dysfunctional, or unhealthy behaviors,” Dr. Travis Andrews said.

Along with the ability to express emotions in a healthy and productive way.

The Andrews are hoping to work with other community leaders and activists as well, offering their services wherever there are gaps in resources.

