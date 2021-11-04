One dead in Johnson County stabbing

VAN LEAR, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead and another injured after a stabbing Tuesday night in Johnson County.

Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor tells WYMT that the call came in just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

One woman was pronounced dead. Another person that was stabbed was taken to Highlands ARH in serious but stable condition but has been transferred to Pikeville Medical Center.

47-year-old Kristie L. Blair of Oil Springs was arrested and charged with murder and first-degree assault.

The stabbing remains under investigation and this story will be updated as we learn more.

