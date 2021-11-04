Advertisement

Site plans approved for new attraction at Dollywood

A “2023 Family Attraction” plan was presented to the planning commission.
Dollywood building catches fire
Dollywood building catches fire
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Planning Commission has approved a 20 acre site plan for what’s being called a family attraction at Dollywood.

Family Attraction at Dollywood
Family Attraction at Dollywood(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Dolly Parton told WVLT’s Kyle Grainger in a recent interview that nothing has been announced, but they are working on some secrets for the future.

“We’ll make some announcement a little later on, we don’t want to spill the beans on everything, so we’ll have that to talk about later. We’ve always got some secrets and some things in our plans and we like to announce them as a big deal,” said Parton when asked about the next new attraction.

The Pigeon Forge Planning commission approved the site plan which includes a track, load station and a que tent, maintenance building and food area. Planning staff David Taylor said in the meeting that the

“Stormwarter is incorporated with that existing for the park and the all track-over-roads clearances meet standards,” David Taylor, member of the planning commission, said according to meeting minutes.

According to Dollywood Spokesperson, Wes Ramey, “We have not made an announcement regarding an attraction for 2023. If we have details to share, we will make sure everyone is aware when we are ready to announce them.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with Georgetown College announced Tuesday afternoon the school’s president, William...
Georgetown College fires president after sexual assault allegations; court grants EPO for employee
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
KFVS
Unofficial results in for Kentucky’s three special elections
Christopher Harrod, 31.
Ky. elementary teacher found passed out in school’s parking lot, citation says

Latest News

Students walk in the hallway at school.
Mental health agency new to Lexington focuses on decreasing crime among minority youth
Lance Ware. Dontaie Allen. TyTy Washington. CJ Fredrick. Oscar Tshiebwe. Keion Brooks Jr. Bryce...
Brand of Kentucky basketball: How UK is supporting players through new NIL landscape
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,669 new cases, 22 deaths
FILE IMAGE | Daniel Ellis Memorial 5K in 2019
Daniel Ellis Memorial 5K bouncing back from pandemic this weekend
Daniel Ellis Memorial 5K bouncing back from pandemic this weekend
WATCH | Daniel Ellis Memorial 5K bouncing back from pandemic this weekend